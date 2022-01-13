Updates: Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derails, At Least 12 Coaches Overturn

New Delhi:
Several coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and overturned near Dohomoni in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district today and casualties are feared.
Visuals of the incident showed a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the passengers.
Jalpaiguri district administration said some injured passengers were being rushed to a hospital in nearby Moynaguri.
Here are Updates on Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derailment:
#UPDATE | Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment | "Following a sudden jerk several bogies overturned. There are casualties...," a passenger claims pic.twitter.com/kZYGFpnXWo- ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022
Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near Domohani (West Bengal), this evening. No report of any casualties. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7q02rbW7T1- ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022
#UPDATE | Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van: Indian Railways
Distressing visuals have surfaced of multiple passengers trapped in the debris after a train accident in North Bengal. The Guwahati-Bikaner Express train derailed near the Maynaguri town of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal today. Casualties are feared, Railway sources told news agency PTI.
Visuals from the accident site show people being rescued from the debris of multiple damaged train coaches lying sideways next to the elevated train tracks. Police can be seen on-site, with locals and other passengers helping in relief and rescue operations.