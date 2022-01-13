Updates: Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derails, At Least 12 Coaches Overturn

At least 12 coaches of Guwahati-Bikaner Express overturned in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Several coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and overturned near Dohomoni in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district today and casualties are feared.

Visuals of the incident showed a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the passengers.

Jalpaiguri district administration said some injured passengers were being rushed to a hospital in nearby Moynaguri.

Here are Updates on Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derailment:

Jan 13, 2022 18:47 (IST) #UPDATE | Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment | "Following a sudden jerk several bogies overturned. There are casualties...," a passenger claims pic.twitter.com/kZYGFpnXWo - ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

Jan 13, 2022 18:41 (IST) Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near Domohani (West Bengal), this evening. No report of any casualties. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7q02rbW7T1 - ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

Jan 13, 2022 18:36 (IST) #UPDATE | Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van: Indian Railways