Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derails In West Bengal's Jalpaiguri District

Distressing visuals have surfaced of multiple passengers trapped in the debris after a train accident in North Bengal. The Guwahati-Bikaner Express train derailed near the Maynaguri town of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal today. Casualties are feared, Railway sources told news agency PTI.

Visuals from the accident site show people being rescued from the debris of multiple damaged train coaches lying sideways next to the elevated train tracks. Police can be seen on-site, with locals and other passengers helping in relief and rescue operations.

Sources said a relief train has been rushed to the spot.

Jalpaiguri district administration said some injured passengers were being rushed to a hospital in Maynaguri.