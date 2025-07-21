Gurugram Teen Stabs Boy, 7, To Death With Scissors For Snitching About Phone Theft: Cops

A teenager has been detained for allegedly brutally stabbing to death with scissors a seven-year-old boy after the latter had snitched on him for stealing a mobile phone, police said on Monday.

Revealing shocking details of the case, the Gurugram police spokesperson said that the boy was stabbed "18-20 times" and the 15-year-old accused later returned home where he pretended to join a search party looking for the victim.

Residents of Kalwadi village found the child's blood-soaked body along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on Sunday and alerted the police.

The boy had injury marks on his chest and forehead, and the scissors was found near the body. An FIR was registered in Nuh and the body was sent for postmortem, the police said.

During investigation, the police detained the accused teenager from his village late Sunday night, the police officer said and claimed that the teenager had "confessed" to murdering the boy.

The teenager told the police that he had stolen a mobile phone belonging to the younger boy's father. When the boy informed his father about the theft, both the teenager and his father had to apologise, the officer said "To take revenge for the humiliation, he took the boy away from his home on Saturday and killed him by stabbing him 18 to 20 times with scissors and then fled.

"After reaching home, the teenager pretended to search for the child, but when the father of the deceased expressed suspicion, he revealed the truth," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

The teenager will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the police said.

