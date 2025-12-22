Gurugram Changes Office Hours Amid Poor Air Quality, Check New Timings

As air pollution continues to worsen in and around Delhi, authorities in Gurugram have taken steps to protect people's health. With the air becoming unsafe to breathe, officials have asked offices to change how they work and have adjusted government office hours.

In view of the continuously deteriorating air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram issued a directive on Sunday, asking all private offices to adopt a work-from-home arrangement. The Gurugram district administration also revised the working hours of government offices in the area.

This directive was issued after the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR implemented the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan. Air quality in the national capital and its surrounding areas has been steadily declining for the past few days.

In the directive, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar asked private offices to continue the work-from-home arrangement until air quality improves and further orders are issued.

According to the order, "In view of deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi & NCR vide Order No. 120017/27/GRAP/2021/CAQM dated 13-12-2025."

The notice further reads: "As per the directions, State Governments/GNCTD may allow offices to operate at 50% strength, with the remaining staff working from home."

Here Are The List Of Revised Timings: