Gurugram Man Arrested For Stalking Woman, Threatening To Kill Her

Gurugram police arrested a man for allegedly stalking a woman and threatening to kill her.

The police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly stalking a woman and threatening to kill her, officials said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered at the sector 40 police station, they said, adding that the accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, who hails from Jharkhand and works with a private company, the man was known to her and had been stalking her for many days, police said.

"On Tuesday, I was on way to my office from the rented house, the accused started stalking me. When I confronted him, he told me that if I did not speak to him, he would kill me and my children. Scared, I lodged a complaint with the police," the woman alleged in her complaint.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused was nabbed, police said/ "The accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation while further probe is underway," said Inspector Satish Kumar, Station House Officer, Sector 40 police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)