Gurudwara Priest Arrested For Desecration Of Guru Granth Sahib In Punjab Village

A priest at a gurudwara in a village in Punjab's Ropar district was arrested today for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib, police said today.



Pages of the holy book were found torn at Singh Shaheedan Gurudwara Sahib in Dangoli village on Saturday, leading to tension in the area. The incident came to light when women devotees saw the pages scattered inside the gurudwara.



Ropar SSP Raj Bachan Singh said Jagtar Singh, a priest at the gurudwara, was arrested in connection with the incident.



During investigation, the 'granthi' repeatedly changed his statements and this raised doubts, the official said.



He had told the police that he had locked the main door of the gurudwara before leaving for his home on Saturday morning. But the police found he had left the door open, the SSP said.



Jagtar Singh had told the police that he had informed area residents on phone about the desecration, but the police official said his statement was inconsistent with facts as the women devotees who entered the gurudwara had brought the incident to public notice.



After Jagtar Singh left the gurudwara and before the women devotees entered, no one visited the place, the SSP said.



Jagtar Singh told the police he was fed up with his daily duty at the gurudwara and was unable to manage time to work as a driver.



"That is why he committed this heinous crime out of frustration and mental stress," the official said.



