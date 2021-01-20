Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: President Kovind, Vice President Pay Homage

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 image: President Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweet tribute

Guru Gobind Singh birth anniversary 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th and the last Sikh Guru on his birth anniversary. President Kovind in his tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on his 'Parkash Purab', said his life has been inspiring people and propagating equality and inclusiveness. "...He was not just a spiritual ideal but a warrior who stood by principles even in the face of supreme sacrifice," President Kovind tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, saying his name epitomises courage and compassion. The Guru's teachings are eternally relevant and will continue to inspire generations, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Venkaiah Naidu.

Guru Gobind Singh was a spiritual leader, warrior, poet and philosopher. He was assassinated in 1708, when he was 41. On Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti, Sikh families do a lot of work for charity. People distribute food to the poor and downtrodden. Guru Gobind Singh, the founder of the Khalsa Panth, also finalized and enshrined the Guru Granth Sahib as Sikhism's primary holy scripture.