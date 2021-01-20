Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Wishes, Pics, Facebook Messages To Share

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 image: See wishes, pics, SMS and messages to share with loved ones

Guru Gobind Singh Birth Anniversary 2021: The 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated today. The auspicious time of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti or Saptami Tithi began at 10:58 AM on January 19 and will end at 1:14 PM today. Guru Gobind Singh's teachings and guidance have inspired people across generations. He was assassinated in 1708, when he was 41. On Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti, Sikh families do a lot of work for charity. People distribute food to the poor and downtrodden. Guru Gobind Singh, the founder of the Khalsa Panth, is the 10th Sikh Guru. Guru Gobind Singh finalized and enshrined the Guru Granth Sahib as Sikhism's primary holy scripture.

On Guru Gobind Singh's birthday, his devotees offer prayers and seek his blessings. Large processions or 'Nagar Kirtans' are organized in the morning and people sing devotional songs and share food with the poor.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti image: The founder of the Khalsa Panth, Guru Gobind Singh was born in Patna

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti image: He founded the Sikh warrior community called Khalsa in 1699

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Image: Guru Gobind Singh was a warrior, poet and philosopher

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti image: Guru Gobind Singh introduced the 'Five Ks' (Kesh, Kangha, Kara, Kachera, and Kirpan) or items of faith that Khalsa Sikhs wear at all time

Guru Gobind Singh's 5 inspirational quotes

"God is one, but he has innumerable forms" "He is the creator of all and He himself takes the human form" "The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within" "Egotism is such a terrible disease, in the love of duality, they do their deeds" "All human beings have the same eyes, the same ears, the same body composed of earth, air, fire and water"

