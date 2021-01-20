Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Prakash Purab Celebrations, See Pics

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 image: Celebrations on Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary today

Guru Gobind Singh birth anniversary 2021: The 354th Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Sikh community around the world on Wednesday. Large number of devotees braved the cold and took a holy dip and offered prayers on the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh at Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara in Amritsar. Today is the third and final day of the Prakash Purab celebrations of the 10th Sikh Guru - Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The famous gurudwaras across the country were beautifully decorated with flowers and lights. Images from the Patna Sahib in Bihar, the birth place of Guru Gobind Singh, Bangla Sahib gurudwara in Delhi and the Golden Temple also known as the Harminder Sahib in Amritsar showed devotees attending prayers.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti image: A devotee takes a holy dip on 'Prakash Purab' at the sarovar in Golden Temple in Amritsar

"Today is a very big and special day for the Sikh community. People are offering prayers and I prayed for peace around the world," Harpal Singh, a devotee told news agency ANI. "Today is a very auspicious occasion. People have brought sweets from their homes to distribute among other devotees. I am praying for our farmer brothers who are fighting peacefully in Delhi...," said Chanan Singh, a resident of Amritsar.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti image: Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's Gurudwara Rakabganj on Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh

Devotees offered prayers at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib with COVID-19 protocols in place. "We have been following COVID-19 norms from 20 March. We installed sanitizer machines and no one is allowed to come without a mask inside the gurudwara," said Ranjit Singh, head priest at Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti image: Devotees at Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru

A resident of Punjab said that Sikhs from across the country visit the Bangla Sahib to celebrate Guruparv. "Arrangements are good here we have been directed to wear a mask and maintain social distance. We pray to god that the pandemic ends soon and there is happiness in 2021," said a devotee from Punjab. Here's wishing all a Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.