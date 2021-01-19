Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Know About The Great 10th Sikh Guru

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 image: Know about Guru Gobind Singh and his quotes

Guru Gobind Singh Birth Anniversary 2021: The 354th birth anniversary of the great Sikh guru - Guru Gobind Singh - will be observed on January 20. Guru Gobind Singh became a Sikh guru at the age of nine, after the death of his father Guru Tegh Bahadur. His teachings and guidance have inspired people across generations across the globe. He was assassinated in 1708, when he was 41. On Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti, Sikh families do a lot of work for charity. People distribute food to the poor and downtrodden. Ahead of the 'Prakash Purab' of the tenth Sikh Guru, the Patna Harmandir Ji Sahib Gurudwara was lit up beautifully. Guru Gobind Singh, the founder of the Khalsa Panth, was born in Patna.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti image: Patna Sahib Gurudwara lit up for 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Gobind Singh

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: 5 key things about his life

Guru Gobind Singh, the founder of the Khalsa Panth, was born in Patna Guru Gobind Singh - a warrior, poet and philosopher - is credited with the 'Dasam Granth' a sacred part of Sikh prayers He founded the Sikh warrior community called Khalsa in 1699 Guru Gobind Singh introduced the 'Five Ks' (Kesh, Kangha, Kara, Kachera, and Kirpan) or items of faith that Khalsa Sikhs wear at all times Guru Gobind Singh finalized and enshrined the Guru Granth Sahib as Sikhism's primary holy scripture

Guru Gobind Singh's 5 inspirational quotes

"God is one, but he has innumerable forms" "He is the creator of all and He himself takes the human form" "The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within" "Egotism is such a terrible disease, in the love of duality, they do their deeds" "All human beings have the same eyes, the same ears, the same body composed of earth, air, fire and water"