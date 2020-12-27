"Nation Must Not Squander Sacrifice": PM's Tribute To Sikh Saints

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Sikh saint Guru Govind Singh in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, urging the nation not to "squander the sacrifices" made by him. "The martyrdom made by Guru Govind Singh's family did a great work of protecting our civilisation. We are indebted to this martyrdom," he said.

"On this day, two sons of Guru Govind Singh ji, Sahibzade Zorawar Singh ji and Fateh Singh ji were bricked alive. The oppressor wanted the two sahibzade to give up their faith, the tradition of the great gurus but even at such a young age, our sahibzade showed exemplary courage and will power. While they were being bricked alive, bricks upon bricks were being laid.... deaths was staring down at them but even then they didn't flinch," PM Modi said in his final Mann ki Baat address of 2020.

Last week, PM Modi made a visit to Delhi's iconic Sikh shrine Gurudwara Rakabganj to pay tributes to Sikh saint Guru Tegh Bahadur, a day after his death anniversary was observed. "This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," the Prime Minister tweeted shortly after his visit on December 20.