J&K Terror Attack Victim From Punjab Hit With Bullet While On Call With Wife

The officials said the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers. (Representation))

Gurmeet Singh, who was among seven persons killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal, was speaking to his wife on the phone when he was hit by a bullet, his father said on Monday.

A doctor from Kashmir and six non-local labourers were killed while five people sustained injuries in the terror attack at an under-construction tunnel at Gund on Sunday.

Gurmeet Singh, 45, hailed from village Sakhowal in Punjab's Gurdaspur district and had been working in a company as a construction worker.

"He was speaking to his wife over a mobile phone when this incident took place... He told his wife that he had been hit by a bullet," said Gurmeet's father Dharam Singh.

The family was later informed that he succumbed to his injuries, said Dharam Singh in Gurdaspur.

He said Gurmeet had been living in Kashmir for the past five years and had been associated with the company for many years.

Another relative said Gurmeet was the breadwinner of the family and urged the state government to extend all possible support to them.

The relative said Gurmeet is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son and parents.

The family members of Gurmeet were inconsolable following his demise in the terror attack.

On Sunday, unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on a tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening.

The officials had said the terrorists -- believed to be at least two -- opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals.

While two labourers died on the spot, four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries subsequently, the officials had said.

