Gurugram Bans Gatherings Amid Covid, More Haryana Districts To Follow

Haryana has ordered for all offices in the six districts to operate from home till 9 am on May 3

All large gatherings have been banned in Haryana's Gurugram and Panchkula from today amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country in the second and more deadly second wave.

Faridabad, Hisar, Sonipat and Karnal have also been instructed by the state government to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPc. This means that a gathering of more than four people is banned unless specifically permitted. These four districts - the worst affected in the state with Gurugram and Panchkula - are also expected to issue prohibitory orders soon.

The Haryana government has ordered for all offices in the six districts to operate from home till 9am on May 3. However, this is not applicable for essential workers.

"This order shall not apply on police force and other public servants on duty, persons of medical industries/institutions, persons working in sectors related to essential products/services," an order from the Gurugram district magistrate read.

Social, religious and political programmes will be allowed only outside containment zones with all Covid protocols in place. Also, organisers of the events must get permission from authorities.

Only 30 people will be allowed at a time inside cinema halls, theatres, hotels, gymnasiums and bars.

In open spaces, a gathering of 50 people will be allowed. 20 people will be allowed at funerals and cremations.

Gurugram, in the order, also advised citizens to conduct weddings during the day to avoid the rush during the night curfew.

Any violation of the specified rules will be punishable, the order read.