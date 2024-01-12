'Dumped Ex Model Divya Pahuja's Body In Punjab Canal': Accused To Cops

Gurgaon model murder: Divya Pahuja was allegedly murdered on January 2

An accused in the murder of former model Divya Pahuja on Friday confessed to the police that he had dumped her body in a canal in Punjab on January 3, a day after her alleged murder.

Balraj Gill, who was arrested from Kolkata airport last evening when he was trying to board a flight, told the police during his interrogation that he disposed of the former model's body in a canal in Patiala, which is about 270 kilometres from Gurugram, where she was allegedly murdered on January 2.

After his confession, the crime branch of the Gurugram Police has started an intensive search of the canal to recover the body.

Divya Pahuja, 27, was taken to a hotel room in Gurugram by five people on January 2, and was allegedly shot dead.

Sources had earlier said that Pahuja allegedly had some obscene videos of the main accused, hotel owner Abhijeet Singh, on her phone which he asked her to delete, but she refused. They had claimed she was blackmailing him with the photos, a charge that was vehemently denied by her family.

The police said Abhijeet Singh -- now arrested -- had handed over the car with the body to his aid Balraj Gill around a kilometre away from the hotel.

Gurugram Police had also found the BMW car on January 5 at a bus stand in Patiala.

Pahuja, a resident of Baldev Nagar in Gurugram, was in jail for seven years for her alleged role in the fake encounter of her then boyfriend and Gurugram gangster Sandeep Gadoli in 2016. She had been granted bail in June last year.