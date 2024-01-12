Man Who Allegedly Dumped Ex Model Divya Pahuja's Body In River Arrested

Divya Pahuja, 27, was in jail for seven years

An accused in the murder of ex-model Divya Pahuja was arrested from West Bengal yesterday, the police said.



Balraj Gill - who allegedly disposed of the ex-model's body with another accused Ravi Bandra - was arrested at Kolkata airport last evening when he was trying to board a flight.

Police said Ravi Bandra is still on the run and efforts are on to trace him.

On January 2, Divya was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and allegedly shot dead inside room number 111, police said. The body of the ex-model has not been traced yet.

A senior investigator said police have doubts that the Balraj Singh and Ravi Banga who allegedly took away the body in a BMW car might have thrown it in the Ghaggar river.

A team of police is also trying to fish out the body from the river with the help of divers, he added.

Police had earlier already arrested the main accused Abhijit Singh, Hemraj and Omprakash in the case.

Sources said Pahuja allegedly had some obscene videos of Abhijit Singh on her phone which he asked her to delete, but she refused. The former model was allegedly blackmailing the hotel owner with the photos and this led to Singh and at least two of his aides shooting her.

Cops said Abhijeet Singh had handed over the car with the body to Balraj Gill around a kilometre away from the hotel. Gurgaon Police found the BMW car on Jauary 5 at a bus stand in Punjab's Patiala.

Pahuja, 27, was in jail for seven years for her alleged role in the fake encounter of her then boyfriend and Gurugram gangster Sandeep Gadoli in 2016. She had been granted bail in June last year.