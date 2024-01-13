Body Of Model, Who Was Shot Dead In Gurugram, Found In Haryana Canal

The body of former model Divya Pahuja, who was shot dead in a Gurgaon hotel last week, has been found in a Haryana canal. Police said that the body had been thrown in the canal in Punjab and had drifted to the neighbouring state.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Divya Pahuja was killed at a Gurgaon hotel on January 2, with CCTV footage showing killers dragging her body out of the hotel to a car.

The 27-year-old was taken to a hotel room by five men. She was shot in the head as she had allegedly been blackmailing the hotel owner with his obscene pictures, police said.

Divya Pahuja was in jail for her alleged involvement in the fake encounter of her then-boyfriend and Gurugram gangster Sandeep Gadoli in 2016. She had been granted bail in June last year.