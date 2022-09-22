Gurgaon Asked To Work From Home Tomorrow After Heavy Rain, Flooding

Gurgaon authorities have issued an advisory asking offices to work from home tomorrow in view of a heavy rainfall prediction. Heavy rain today resulted in waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion in several parts of the city.

The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rain for tomorrow and also issued a 'yellow alert'.

The Delhi Traffic Police also took to Twitter to guide commuters about the traffic situation.

"Traffic is affected on the carriageway from Mahipal Pur Red Light towards Mehrauli due to waterlogging. Traffic is affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging," it tweeted.

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent till September 22 morning) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.