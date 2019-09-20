Punjab Man Allegedly Shared Kartarpur Corridor Photos With Pak, Arrested

The accused allegedly confessed to have sharing photographs (Representational)

A 28-year-old man, who was accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistan, has been charged by Punjab police.

A case was registered against Vipan Singh under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC, Gurdaspur Superintendent of Police (Investigations) Harvinder Singh said on Friday.

Vipan Singh was arrested by Army officials on Tuesday for allegedly providing photographs of cantonment area and the under-construction Kartarpur corridor.

He was handed over to police on Thursday night.

During questioning, he allegedly confessed to have sharing photographs. He had been working in one of the shops in the cantonment area, the police said.

Vipan Singh had also been given some money by an unknown person, they said.

The accused was sent to a three-day police remand after he was produced in a local court, the police said, adding that he would be questioned by intelligence agencies at joint interrogation centre at Amritsar.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur up to the border is being built by India.

The Kartarpur corridor will connect Darbar Sahib - the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev --in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.