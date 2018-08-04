Gun Licences Of Main Accused In Bihar Shelter Home Rapes To Be Cancelled

Bihar shelter home rapes: Main accused Brajesh Thakur is seen grinning while being arrested

The arms licences of Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the rape of 34 girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, will be cancelled soon, a top official said. Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Mohammad Sohail said that a notification to revoke the arms licences of Thakur has been issued.

"The district administration will cancel his arms licences soon," he said.

According to an official of the district administration, Brajesh Thakur was issued arms licences some years ago. There was a rifle and a pistol in his name.

Thakur along with nine others were arrested after a First Information Report or FIR was filed against them in the Bihar shelter home rapes case.

Police in Muzaffarpur have also filed a charge sheet against him and others.

The Bihar health department has issued directions to the State Aids Control Society (BSACS) to terminate the services of Thakur's NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti that was managing the shelter home where the rapes occurred.

The social welfare department blacklisted the NGO after Thakur was named the prime accused in the case, a health department official said.

The Muzaffarpur horror came to light when the Bihar social welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.