Gun Fight Breaks Out Between Forces And Insurgents In Manipur's Moreh

Further details are awaited.

A gunfight broke out between security forces and insurgents in Manipur's Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border on Sunday night, police said.

Hills-based insurgents attacked state police forces, who retaliated, resulting in a gunfight, a police officer said.

Further details are awaited.

The border town in Tengnoupal district had witnessed a heavy gunfight on January 2, in which six security personnel, including a BSF jawan, were injured. They were airlifted to Imphal for better treatment. Before that, the town witnessed similar gun battles since December 30.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had last week remarked that there were "high chances" that foreign mercenaries from Myanmar were involved in the attacks in Moreh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)