'Gulabi Gang' Members Barge Into UP Police Station Over Dowry Murder Allegations

A massive protest broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district after a married woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws over a dowry demand.

The victim's family, along with dozens of members of the Gulabi Gang, barged into the Radhanagar police station, demanding immediate arrests.

The victim, identified as Roshni Devi, reportedly went missing on March 13, and her body was later found in a mortuary. Her mother, Rekha Devi, alleged that despite searching for her daughter, she received no help from the authorities, and the accused continue to roam free.

While police have registered a case against four people, including the victim's husband, no arrests have been made yet, triggering outrage. Gulabi Gang's Hemlata Patel accused the police of inaction. "Roshni was beaten to death, yet the police have not arrested anyone. We have come here to demand justice," she said.

Radhanagar police claim the accused husband has suffered serious injuries after reportedly being beaten by a mob. Officials say teams are repeatedly visiting the accused's house, but no one has been found. The husband's family has submitted a medical report stating he has lost his eyesight due to an assault.

Police have assured that action will be taken against all the accused soon.