'Operation Namkeen': Cocaine Worth Rs 500 Crore Busted At Gujarat Port

Gujarat drug bust: 52 kg of cocaine has been recovered, officials said.

Nearly 52 kg of cocaine, valued at over Rs 500 crores, was caught by intelligence officials today at Gujarat's Mundra port. The drugs were hidden in packets containing salt, officials said.

Under "Operation Namkeen", a consignment containing about 1,000 bags of common salt weighing 25,000 kg, was examined, and cocaine was recovered by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials.

The DRI officials were acting on intelligence that certain consignments being imported from Iran to Mundra port were likely to be involved in drugs trade.

After drawing samples from suspected bags, testing was conducted by the officials of Directorate of Forensic Sciences, Gujarat Government. The testing confirmed the presence of cocaine in the recovered consignment.

So far, 52 kg of cocaine has been recovered, DRI officials said.

The accused involved in the import of the consignment are being investigated, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)