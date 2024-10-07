How Factory's Ventilation System Led To Massive Madhya Pradesh Drug Bust

The drug bust has sparked a political row

The Madhya Pradesh factory where Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized drugs valued over Rs 1,800 crore was registered as a soap manufacturing unit.

The unit located in Bagroda Industrial Enclave, around 10 km from Bhopal, was rented out to a third person.

"Land was allotted for setting up a soap manufacturing unit, where different types of chemicals were supposed to be used, however, it was given on rent to a third party," Bhopal Police Commissioner, Harinarayanchari Mishra, said.

48 hours later, the raids are still on.

Two people - Sanyal Prakash Bane and Amit Chaturvedi - were arrested earlier. On Monday, the cops arrested a third suspect, Harish Anjana, from Mandsaur district, around 350 km from Bhopal and handed him to Gujarat ATS for further interrogation. An FIR has been registered against the factory owners.

The factory, which had been rented six months ago, is at the centre of investigations.

Officers have been scouring the site, searching through scattered chemical bottles, and seizing evidence as part of the ongoing operation.

The suspects were on the radar of Gujarat ATS for over a month.

The suspicion turned into certainty when officers discovered that the factory's ventilation system was connected to the ground level, a method rarely seen in typical industrial operations where ventilation is usually placed on the roof.

The accused had also reportedly sourced raw materials for drug production from Vapi, Gujarat, located nearly 700 kilometre from Bhopal.

The accused were allegedly using cryptocurrency to conduct transactions and were planning to send drug consignments to the UK and Dubai, say police.

During interrogation, Harish Anjana confessed to supplying the chemical used for manufacturing MD (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) drugs through the Gujarat-Maharashtra route, the police added.

The Political Row

As investigation continues, the case has taken a political turn. The Congress has criticized the ruling BJP after images surfaced of one of the accused, Harish Anjana, with Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda.

Congress leader Jitu Patwari accused the BJP of having links with the drug mafia, pointing to the photograph as evidence of the association.

"The state is number one in drug business, and the mafia operates under the government's protection," alleged Mr Patwari.

He further alleged that BJP Yuva Morcha leaders were connected to drug trafficking operations and questioned the government's role in allowing such activities to thrive.

Manoj Singh, DIG, Ratlam Range, said: "So far, no information has surfaced linking Harish to any political leader or police officer. However, the police are thoroughly investigating all such possibilities, and any leads in this direction will be closely examined."

In response, BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma, dismissed the allegations. Mr Sharma stated that simply having a photo with a public figure does not imply any connection to criminal activities. He accused Congress of attempting to malign the state's reputation and demoralize the police.

"Many people take photos with political leaders, but that doesn't mean they are connected to their actions. Congress is trying to defame Madhya Pradesh with lies and deceit," Mr Sharma said.

He also praised the police for their successful operation and assured the public that the accused will face stringent legal action.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda also addressed the controversy, asserting that the photo does not imply any connection between him and the accused.

"A criminal cannot be exonerated simply by being photographed with a political figure. Stringent action must be taken against criminals, and I have no ties with such individuals. Congress should focus on its own internal matters before leveling baseless allegations," he said.

Mr Devda added that both the party and he fully support law enforcement and that no criminal will be spared.

"The law will take its own course, and we will not defend such criminals," he said.

Questions Galore

As the NCB and ATS continue their investigations, questions are being raised about how such a large-scale drug manufacturing operation could go unnoticed in an industrial area.

The Bagroda Industrial Area houses 423 plots, out of which industries are operating on approximately 125 plots. Despite being in proximity to other industries, neither local authorities nor neighboring workers were aware of the drug factory's operations.