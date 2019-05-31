Gujarat Women On Biking Expedition To 25 Countries Have A Strong Message

The biking expedition will be flagged off by Yogi Adityanath from Varanasi on June 5.

Three women from Gujarat are heading for a biking expedition to London. During their journey, the "Biking Queens" Sarita Mehta, Jinal Shah and Rutal Patel - will be covering 25 countries and three continents Asia, Europe and Africa. Their expedition will be flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Varanasi on June 5.

Through their expedition, the group wants to spread the message of "Nari Gaurav" or women pride across the world.

Dr Sarita Mehta, founder of "Biking Queen", will start the biking expedition from Varanasi. She will be joined by Jinal Shah, a housewife, and Rutali Patel, a student, for whom its their first expedition.

They will be visiting Indian families, biking communities, Indian embassies and high commissions in 23 countries during the expedition.

The expedition will cover India, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Morocco and the United Kingdom.

In her previous expeditions, Dr Sarika Mehta had gone on a bike to Europe, Africa, and Russia with the help of World Health Organization (WHO).