Gujarat Woman Was Found Dead In River, Husband Arrested 9 Years Later

What was believed to be an accidental death of a woman in the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat nine years ago has turned out to be calculated, cold-blooded murder by her husband.

The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch has cracked the 2017 death case of Komalben Solanki by arresting her husband, Minesh Dinesh bhai Solanki (31).

On June 25, 2017 - the day of the Rath Yatra festival - Minesh had taken his wife out under the pretext of a city tour. After spending the entire day visiting various locations across the city, he took her to the Sabarmati Riverfront late at night. As they were engaged in a conversation, he caught her off guard, lifted her up, and threw her directly into the river to drown.

To cover up the crime, Minesh visited the Kalupur Police Station the next day and filed a fraudulent missing person complaint.

Although an accidental death case was registered when Kombalben's body was found hours later, the truth remained hidden for nearly a decade. Recently, based on intelligence inputs, the Ahmedabad police probed the technical data and old witness records in the case. During the probe it was revealed that Minesh committed the crime following persistent domestic disputes within just four months of their wedding.

Subsequently, the crime branch officials arrested Minesh.

It was revealed that Minesh has a history of other criminal offenses.

He has been transferred to the Riverfront West Police for further legal proceedings.