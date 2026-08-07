Video: Gujarat Village's 'Haunted' Well Starts Moving On Its Own Again

A mysterious well in Virparda village of Morbi taluka in Gujarat has once again become the centre of attention after its water was seen moving on its own on Thursday afternoon. According to local residents, the unusual activity resumed at around 3:00 pm on Thursday. A similar incident had been observed two days earlier, but the movement gradually stopped by Thursday afternoon before starting again later in the day.

The strange phenomenon attracted a large number of villagers, many of whom gathered near the well to watch the unusual movement of the water.

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The exact cause of the activity remains unknown. Some residents believe it could be linked to the region's seismic nature, as Morbi is located in an area that has experienced earthquake activity in the past. However, authorities have not yet issued an official explanation.

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The incident has sparked curiosity among locals, with many waiting for experts to determine what is causing the repeated movement in the well.

Authorities Rule Out Earthquake, Urge Public Not To Believe Rumours

"Following reports of unusual activity in a well in Morbi, a team from Gandhinagar has been deployed and an investigation is underway. There is no indication of any earthquake-related activity, and I urge the public not to pay heed to rumours," said Morbi Collector and District Magistrate Swapnil Khare.

"Some speculation has emerged about a possible gas leak. However, the investigating team has not yet collected water samples, and it would be premature to draw conclusions based solely on videos without a proper scientific assessment," he added.

"The activity in the well has subsided today, and our teams are working to determine the exact cause of the phenomenon. Verified information will be shared once the investigation is complete," Khare said.