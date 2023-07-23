Gujarat To Witness Heavy Rainfall For Next 24 Hours: Weather Office

IMD has issued red, orange, yellow alerts for various Gujarat districts till July 24. (Representational)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Gujarat in the next 24 hours. It has been informed that the state would witness more than 20 cm of rainfall and it may continue at isolated places.

Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD Scientist says, "At present, the monsoon is in the active phase... So under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is already occurring over the state of Gujarat which will continue for the next 24 hours. Extremely heavy rainfall means more than 20 cm. Thereafter heavy rainfall may continue at isolated places."

Heavy Rainfall warning was also issued on 8 July in various parts of Gujarat, by the State meteorological director Jayanta Sarkar.

Jayanta Sarkar told ANI, "Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Valsad, Navsari, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli today. In Saurashtra and Kutch, we are expecting light rainfall at isolated places for the next five days whereas only light rainfall is expected at Ahmedabad."

Further, he said, "There's one cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat, persisting there for last 2-3 days, giving a lot of rainfall in south Gujarat region mainly in Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Valsad and Navsari. We are expecting fairly widespread rainfall in south Gujarat."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and enquired about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to recent heavy rainfall.

Shah spoke to Gujarat's Chief Minister as the state is battered by heavy monsoon rains with flood-like situations in its multiple cities.In the Junagadh district of Gujarat, heavy rains displayed their fury with cars being washed away by rivers.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various Gujarat districts till July 24.

Due to heavy rains in Junagadh district, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel had cancelled all his programs and called an emergency meeting on Saturday.

In Junagadh, several cattle and vehicles washed away in a heavy water flow as incessant rainfall triggered severe flooding in residential areas.

In the past few days, Gujarat experienced relentless heavy rainfall, resulting in floods in low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday. Furthermore, Rajkot faced severe waterlogging due to continuous and heavy rain on Thursday.

