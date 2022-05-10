Gujarat School Teacher Sets Self, Wife On Fire Over Affair Suspicion

Patel suspected his wife was having an affair, police said (Representational photo)

A 30-year-old school teacher allegedly set himself and his wife on fire inside a taluka panchayat office in Valod town in Gujarat's Tapi district on Tuesday, killing both, police said.

Vayara residents Amit Patel, a government school teacher, and his wife Mayuri, a computer operator in the MNREGA branch at the taluka panchayat office, would fight frequently as the former suspected she was having an extramarital affair, said Sub Inspector Nitin Panchal of Valod police station.

"On Tuesday afternoon, he poured kerosene on himself and rushed to his wife's cabin situated on the first floor of the Valod panchayat complex. He hugged his wife, and then lit a lighter even as she tried to free herself. Both died on the spot," Mr Panchal said.

"Patel suspected his wife was having an affair. She had called 181 helpline in the past seeking help to solve their marital discord. Frequent quarrels may have caused this tragic incident," the official added.