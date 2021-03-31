Gujarat Reports 2,360 New Covid Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike

The state's recovery rate now stands at 94.43 per cent. (File)

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 2,360 new cases of coronavirus, its highest single-day spike since the pandemic began, which pushed its infection tally to 3,07,698, the state health department said.

As 2,004 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, the state's recovery count rose to 2,90,569, it said.

Nine patients succumbed to the infection, which took the number of fatalities in the state to 4,519.

Three patients each died in Ahmedabad and Surat, and one each in Kheda, Mahisagar and Vadodara, the department said in its release.

Surat continued to report the biggest one-day rise in the state with 744 new cases.

A total of 620 new cases were found in Ahmedabad, followed by 341 cases in Vadodara and 208 in Rajkot.

Among other districts, Jamnagar reported 61 new cases, Bhavnagar 49, Gandhinagar 46, Amreli and Anand 18 each, Junagadh 16, Kheda 20, Kutch 18 and Mahisagar 14, it said.

There are a total of 12,610 active cases in Gujarat at present and the condition of 142 of these patients is critical.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 94.43 per cent.

A total of 56,11,044 beneficiaries have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in Gujarat so far, of whom 6,65,395 have also got the second dose.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases there to 3,638.

With eight patients getting discharged, the total number of recovered cases in the UT stands at 3,456.

There are 180 active cases in the UT, which has so far reported two deaths.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,07,698, new cases 2,360, death count 4,519, discharged 2,90,569, active cases 12,610, people tested so far - figures not released.