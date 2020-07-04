Gujarat Records Highest Single-Day Spike With Over 700 New COVID-19 Cases

There are now 8,057 active cases in Gujarat. (Representational)

Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 712 coronavirus cases today which took the number of cases in the state to 35,398, the health department said.

Death count due to the virus rose to 1,927 with 21 new fatalities, it added.

For the first time, one-day rise in number of patients crossed 700 in the state.

A total of 473 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered cases to 25,414.

There are now 8,057 active cases in the state with 68 patients on ventilator, the department said.