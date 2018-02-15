Gujarat Needs Water. Madhya Pradesh Won't Allow It (Hint: Election)

PM Narendra Modi at the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in September last year

Highlights Gujarat overcome with water crisis, needs more Narmada water Madhya Pradesh refuses with eye on election later this year Farmers furious, 5 shot dead last year in clashes with police

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan is banking on the Narmada to woo angry farmers this election

The Sardar Sarovar Dam was meant to be a one-stop solution for Gujarat's water problems

Congress leader Alpesh Thakor alleges that water meant for irrigation is being diverted to industry

Farmers stopping a train during an agitation in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be confronting anti-incumbency this election

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ensured his constituency does not face water shortage

Farmers have been advised to look for alternate sources of water

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew in a seaplane from the Sabarmati riverfront to Dharoi Dam in Mehsana district