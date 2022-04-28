Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani To Move Fresh Bail Today In Assault Case

Gujarat's Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was sent to five days police custody on Tuesday. (File photo)

Gujarat's Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani will today move a fresh bail plea in Assam, where he was arrested in a case of assault and molestation of a woman police constable.

The Congress will stage a sit-in-strike against the arrest of Mr Mevani in all 34 districts today, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Assam to launch and lay foundation stones of a cluster of projects worth several hundred crores.



Mr Mevani, also a Dalit activist, on Tuesday was sent to five days police custody after his bail petition was rejected by Barpeta's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

The Gujarat MLA was arrested soon after the CJM's court in Kokrajhar district granted him bail on Monday, six days after he was arrested by Assam police from his home state in Gujarat in connection with an "objectionable" tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Gujarat legislator was first arrested on April 20 in connection with an "objectionable" tweet against the Prime Minister posted on April 18.

Mr Mevani was flown to Guwahati the next day and then taken to Kokrajhar by road.