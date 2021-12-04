Omicron-Infected Man Returned To Gujarat From Zimbabwe, India's 3rd Case

COVID-19: India has increased testing and surveillance for Omicron threat

A man who returned from Zimbabwe has been found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Gujarat's Jamnagar, the state health department said. This is the third Omicron case in India.

The other two cases are of a 46-year-old fully vaccinated doctor from Bengaluru, who had no travel history and developed symptoms of fever and body ache, and a 66-year-old South African national who came to India with a negative COVID-19 report.

The country has stepped up testing and surveillance of all incoming international passengers, especially from at-risk nations since the Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa.

The World Health Organisation has said it could take weeks to determine whether Omicron is more transmissible and whether it causes more severe infections - as well as how effective current treatments and vaccines are against it.

But the new variant has already cast the world's recovery into doubt. More than two dozen nations including India have now detected cases of the variant.