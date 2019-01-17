Gujarat Man Questions Wife's Extra-Marital Affair, Set On Fire By Her

The police said the woman has been arrested and further investigation is on. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man in Gujarat was set on fire allegedly by his wife after he raised objections over her extra-marital relationship, the police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night and the victim, Guruji Manorbhai Tadvi, died in a hospital today morning.

His wife, Budhiben, 40, has been arrested, the police said.

"The victim was having dinner at their house in the village when Budhiben started arguing with him over his opposition to her extra-marital affair. In a fit of rage, she poured kerosene on him and set him on fire," Godhra police station in-charge, inspector RR Desai, said.

He suffered 80 per cent burns and was admitted to a hospital in Godhra town, where he died this morning, the official added.

The woman had left her husband two years ago and started living with another man. However, three months back, she settled the matter with her husband and returned home, the police said.

She has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder), the police said, adding that further investigation is on.