Gujarat Man Beats Bank Manager Over Tax Deduction On Fixed Deposit

The incident is reportedly from the Union Banks branch in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad.

A video of a fight between a bank manager and a customer at a Union Bank in Ahmedabad has gone viral. Jaiman Rawal, the customer, was reportedly disappointed over the increased tax deduction on a fixed deposit. The argument between the customer and the bank manager broke into a nasty fight.

In a 43-second-long viral video, the two men are seen holding each other by the collar. The customer then slaps the bank employee on his head. In the video, a woman can be heard asking her colleague Shubham to let it go.

In the background an elderly woman, who appears to be the customer's mother is seen trying to resolve the dispute, holding the arm of either of the two, pulling them away. She even slaps the customer, presumably her son, asking him to stop it.

When the two are finally pulled away, the customer again attacks, this time another bank employee.

Vastrapur police have registered a case and the probe is underway.

A similar incident was reported from the Canara Bank branch in the Gandhi Maidan Police Station area, Patna where a woman bank manager was harassed and threatened by a customer over the CIBIL score. In a video, a man is seen walking toward a woman, he points a finger at her, almost shoving it in her face. He then snatches the phone from her and throws it on the ground. "You will record this and embarrass me", he asks.

The man returns the phone to the woman and walks back to a nearby chair. He sits and threatens the woman. "No one will support you. Fix my CIBIL score. See what I do to you in your cabin. You don't know who you are dealing with. You have done wrong to me," he says.

The police are investigating the case.