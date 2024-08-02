Gujarat Frames 'Model Rules' To Regulate Gaming Zones After Rajkot Fire

27 persons, including four children, died in a massive fire.

The Gujarat government on Friday informed the high court that it has framed "model rules" to regulate amusement rides and gaming zones to prevent tragedies like the May 25 fire incident in Rajkot.

Besides obtaining regular licences and approvals such as fire NOCs and building use (BU) permissions from the police and civic authorities, game zone owners must get approval from Ride Safety and Inspection committees.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi informed the court that police commissioners will appoint such a committee for cities, and collectors will constitute the same at the district level.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Pranav Trivedi took the state government's affidavit into consideration and kept the matter for hearing on August 23.

The bench had initiated a suo motu PIL after 27 persons, including four children, died in a massive fire that swept through a game zone in the Nana-Mava locality of Rajkot on May 25.

During a hearing in June, the bench had directed the state government to submit its response as to whether rules were framed under section 33 of the Gujarat Police Act, which provides for the powers and duties of the licensing authority.

In his response, Trivedi told the bench that the state home department has framed "model rules" called the Gujarat Amusement Rides and Gaming Zone Activities Safety Rules, 2024, after incorporating suggestions made by the public.

"These model rules have been sent to all police commissioners and district magistrates (collectors) to notify these rules from their end by incorporating necessary changes, if any. All provisions are very comprehensive," he said.

He said the rules contain detailed definitions of all games and amusement rides, procedures for their installation, licensing provisions, inspection of rides, prior approval, supervision, renewal and aspects related to suspension of licences.

"For the renewal of licence, a certified person will visit the facility, review aspects listed in annexure 1 and issue a certificate, which will then be verified by city rides safety and inspection committee or district rides safety and inspection committee," Trivedi said.

People who want to start a gaming zone or install a ride must get it inspected, and a licence will be issued after approval from the committee, he said, adding that no installation was permitted without prior permission.

The chief justice then asked the state government to ensure police commissioners and collectors notified these rules in two weeks, and committees were formed one week thereafter.

Each committee will comprise technical experts not below the rank of Class-2 officers from the state government, board or corporation, the bench was told.

