Gujarat Forest Guard, Agent Trapped For Rs 100 Bribe At Surajbari Checkpost

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) executed a successful decoy operation at the Surajbari Forest Checkpost in Bhachau, Kutch district, catching a forest guard and his private associate red-handed while taking a Rs 100 bribe.

Acting on confidential intelligence regarding widespread extortion, ACB officials learned that checkpost staff and private intermediaries were systematically demanding illegal payments ranging from Rs 100 to 1,000 from commercial drivers transporting timber out of Kutch. The bribes were being extorted simply to stamp official transit passes and log vehicle details into the checkpost registry.

To catch the perpetrators in the act, Police Inspector H.V. Chaudhari of the East Kutch ACB station in Gandhidham organized a decoy operation with the assistance of a cooperative citizen on August 24.

During the trap, private agent Jamansa Osaman Sayyad demanded and accepted a Rs 100 bribe from the decoy on the direct instructions of forest guard Hareshbhai Hemrajbhai Chaudhari, who was posted in the Bhachau normal range.

ACB cops immediately intervened, arrested both individuals on the spot, and recovered the 100rs bribe amount as evidence. Formal legal proceedings under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act have been initiated against both suspects as authorities continue investigating the broader extortion network operating along the highway.