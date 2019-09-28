Gujarat Cop Arrested For Taking Bribe To Not Beat Accused In Jail: Police

The cop had allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 on behalf of a sub-inspector. (Representational)

A police constable from Gujarat's Dahod district was arrested on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 39,500 for not assaulting two cousins in a lock up, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

Katwara police station constable Hardik Baria was arrested when he was accepting the amount from a relative of the two men who were arrested on September 22 from Bordi village in connection with an alleged robbery case.

The ACB official further said Katwara police station sub-inspector, who is also accused of demanding bribe, is wanted in the case, the official said.

Hardik Baria had allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 on behalf of the sub-inspector.

