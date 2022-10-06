Gujarat Flogging Over Garba: Report Soon, Says Police Chief

More than 48 hours after the incident, which took place in Kheda district, no action has been taken.

The report of a panel investigating the police flogging of some Muslim men in Gujarat is expected tomorrow, the police said. The report comes as the videos -- showing alleged plainclothes policemen hitting men who were apparently caught throwing stones at a Garba venue -- are being circulated online. More than 48 hours after the incident, which took place in Kheda district, no action has been taken. The policemen administering the rough and ready justice are being identified, said Rajesh Gadhiya, a senior officer of the Kheda police.

The inquiry committee was formed by the Ahmedabad police after an order from Gujarat police chief Ashish Bhatia.

"I have ordered an inquiry, will get the report by tonight or tomorrow. Will take disciplinary action depending upon the gravity of the charges," Ashish Bhatia told NDTV.

VR Bajpai, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kheda district, said the head of Undhela village had organised the garba programme at a temple on the night of October 3.

"A mob from the Muslim community tried to stop it from taking place," Mr Bajpai said.

"When garba started, people from the Muslim community gathered and tried to stop the event. When people did not stop, they resorted to stone pelting. Several women and men were injured. Muslims started the stone pelting. An FIR (First Information Report) has been lodged. Thirteen people have been arrested. The accused have also confessed to the crime," he added.

Asked about the incident of public flogging, he said, "We are yet to confirm the veracity of the video. We are still investigating the matter. The situation is tense on the ground, so priority is to keep the law and order in place."

Videos showed the men being tied to poles and whacked with rods and canes. The beating took place before a crowd of hundreds, who clapped and cheered. A huge police team was stationed at the village later.