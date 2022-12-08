Gujarat Election Result 2022: Full List Of Leading Candidates

Election Results: The elections were held in two phases on December 1 and 5

The BJP today scored a landslide victory in Gujarat - the state it has been ruling since 1995.

BJP chief strategist Amit Shah had set a 140-seat target for the 2022 Assembly elections, which the party comfortably crossed, and even delivered the best-ever poll score in the state.

The new BJP government in Gujarat is set to take oath on December 11 or 12, according to sources. The elections to the 182-member assembly were held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Here's the list of leading candidates of Gujarat Assembly Elections

