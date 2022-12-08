Gujarat Election Result 2022: Full List Of Leading Candidates

Gujarat Election Results: BJP chief strategist Amit Shah had set a 140-seat target for the 2022 Assembly elections, which the party comfortably crossed, and even delivered the best-ever poll score in the state.

Election Results: The elections were held in two phases on December 1 and 5

The BJP today scored a landslide victory in Gujarat - the state it has been ruling since 1995.

BJP chief strategist Amit Shah had set a 140-seat target for the 2022 Assembly elections, which the party comfortably crossed, and even delivered the best-ever poll score in the state. 

The new BJP government in Gujarat is set to take oath on December 11 or 12, according to sources. The elections to the 182-member assembly were held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Here's the list of leading candidates of Gujarat Assembly Elections

Constituency
Region
Leading
Party
Status
AbdasaSaurashtraJadeja Pradhyumansinh MahipatsinhBJPGains
AkotaCentralChaitanya Makarandbhai DesaiBJPHolds
AmraiwadiNorthDr Hasmukh PatelBJPHolds
AmreliSaurashtraKaushik Kantibhai VekariyaBJPGains
AnandCentralYogesh R Patel (Bapji)BJPGains
AnjarSaurashtraChhanga Trikam BijalBJPHolds
AnklavCentralAmit ChavdaCongHolds
AnkleshwarCentralIshwarsinh Thakorbhai PatelBJPHolds
AsarwaNorthDarshna M VaghelaBJPHolds
BalasinorCentralMansinh Kohyabhai ChauhanBJPGains
BapunagarNorthDineshsinh Rajendrasinh KushwahaBJPGains
BardoliSouthIshvarbhai Alias Anilbhai Ramanbhai ParmarBJPHolds
BayadNorthDhavalsinh Narendrasinh ZalaINDGains
BecharajiNorthThakor Sukhaji SomajiBJPGains
BharuchCentralRameshbhai Narandas MistryBJPHolds
Bhavnagar EastSaurashtraSejalben Rajivkumar PandyaBJPHolds
Bhavnagar RuralSaurashtraParshottambhai O SolankiBJPHolds
Bhavnagar WestSaurashtraJitu VaghaniBJPHolds
BhilodaNorthPCBarandaBJPGains
BhujSaurashtraKeshubhai Shivdas PatelBJPHolds
BorsadCentralSolanki Ramanbhai BhikhabhaiBJPGains
BotadSaurashtraMakwana Umeshbhai NaranbhaiAAPGains
ChanasmaNorthDilipkumar Virajibhai ThakorBJPHolds
Chhota UdaipurCentralRajendrasinh Mohansinh RathvaBJPGains
ChoryasiSouthSandip DesaiBJPHolds
ChotilaSaurashtraChauhan Shamajibhai BhimajibhaiBJPGains
DabhoiCentralShaileshbhai Kanaiyalal Mehta (Shailesh Sotta)BJPHolds
DahegamNorthChauhan Balrajsinh KalyansinhBJPHolds
DahodCentralKanaiyalal Bachubhai KishoriBJPGains
DangsSouthVijaybhai Rameshbhai PatelBJPGains
DanilimdaNorthShailesh Manubhai ParmarCongHolds
DantaNorthKantibhai Kalabhai KharadiCongHolds
DariapurNorthKaushikbhai Sukhlal Jain (Kaushik Jain)BJPGains
DasadaSaurashtraPKParmarBJPGains
DaskroiCentralBabubhai Jamnadas Patel (BJP)BJPHolds
DediapadaCentralChaitarbhai Damjibhai VasavaAAPGains
DeesaNorthPravinkumar Gordhanji MaliBJPHolds
DeodarNorthKeshaji Shivaji ChauhanBJPGains
DevgadhbariaCentralKhabad Bachubhai MaganbhaiBJPHolds
DhandhukaSaurashtraKalubhai Rupabhai DabhiBJPGains
DhaneraNorthMavjibhai Maganbhai DesaiINDGains
DharampurSouthArvind Chhotubhai PatelBJPHolds
DhariSaurashtraKakadiya Jaysukhbhai Vallabhbhai (Kakadiya JV)BJPGains
DholkaCentralKiritsinh Sardarsang DabhiBJPHolds
DhorajiSaurashtraDr Mahendrabhai PadaliaBJPGains
DhrangadhraSaurashtraPrakashbhai Parsotambhai VarmoraBJPGains
DwarkaSaurashtraPabubha Virambha ManekBJPHolds
EllisbridgeNorthAmitbhai ShahBJPHolds
FatepuraCentralKatara Rameshbhai BhurabhaiBJPHolds
GadhadaSaurashtraMahant Shambhunath TundiyaBJPGains
GandeviSouthNareshbhai Maganbhai PatelBJPHolds
GandhidhamSaurashtraMalti Kishor MaheshwariBJPHolds
Gandhinagar NorthNorthRitaben Ketankumar PatelBJPGains
Gandhinagar SouthNorthAlpesh ThakorBJPHolds
GarbadaCentralBhabhor Mahendrabhai RameshbhaiBJPGains
GariadharSaurashtraSudhirbhai Vaghani (Sudhir Vaghani)AAPGains
GhatlodiaNorthBhupendrabhai PatelBJPHolds
GodhraCentralCKRauljiBJPHolds
GondalSaurashtraGeetaba Jayrajsinh JadejaBJPHolds
HalolCentralJaydrathsinhji ParmarBJPHolds
HimatnagarNorthVinendrasinh Dilipsinh ZalaBJPHolds
IdarNorthRamanlal Ishwarlal VoraBJPHolds
JalalporeSouthRCPatelBJPHolds
Jamalpur KhadiaNorthImran KhedawalaCongHolds
JambusarCentralDevkishordasji Bhaktisvarupdasji SwamiBJPGains
JamjodhpurSaurashtraAhir Hemantbhai HardasbhaiAAPGains
Jamnagar NorthSaurashtraRivaba JadejaBJPHolds
Jamnagar RuralSaurashtraPatel Raghavjibhai HansrajbhaiBJPGains
Jamnagar SouthSaurashtraAkbari Divyeshbhai RanchhodbhaiBJPHolds
JasdanSaurashtraKunvarjibhai BavaliyaBJPGains
JetpurSaurashtraJayeshbhai Vitthalbhai RadadiyaBJPHolds
JetpurCentralRathwa Jayantibhai SavjibhaiBJPGains
JhagadiaCentralRiteshkumar Ramanbhai Vasava (Kalabhai)BJPGains
JhalodCentralMaheshbhai Somjibhai BhuriyaBJPGains
JunagadhSaurashtraSanjay Sukhabhai KoradiaBJPGains
KadiNorthKarsanbhai Punjabhai SolankiBJPHolds
KalavadSaurashtraChavda Meghjibhai AmarabhaiBJPGains
KalolNorthThakor Laxmanji Punjaji (Bakaji)BJPGains
KalolCentralFatesinh Vakhatsinh ChauhanBJPHolds
KamrejSouthPraful PansheriyaBJPHolds
KankrejNorthAmrutji Motiji ThakorCongGains
KapadvanjCentralZala Rajeshkumar MaganbhaiBJPGains
KapradaSouthJitubhai Harjibhai ChaudhariBJPGains
KaranjSouthPravinbhai Manjibhai GhoghariBJPHolds
KarjanCentralAkshaykumar Ishvarbhai PatelBJPGains
KatargamSouthVinodbhai MoradiyaBJPHolds
KeshodSaurashtraDevabhai Punjabhai MalamBJPHolds
KhambhaliaSaurashtraAyar Mulubhai Hardasbhai BeraBJPGains
KhambhatCentralChiragkumar Arvindbhai PatelCongGains
KhedbrahmaNorthDrTushar Amarsinh ChaudharyCongHolds
KheraluNorthSardarbhai Shamalbhai ChaudharyBJPHolds
KodinarSaurashtraPradyuman Ganubhai VajaBJPGains
KutiyanaSaurashtraKandhalbhai Sarmanbhai JadejaSPGains
LathiSaurashtraJanakbhai TalaviyaBJPGains
LimbayatSouthSangitaben Rajendra PatilBJPHolds
LimbdiSaurashtraKiritsinh Jitubha RanaBJPGains
LimkhedaCentralBhabhor Shaileshbhai SumanbhaiBJPHolds
LunawadaCentralGulabsinh Somsinh ChauhanCongGains
MahudhaCentralSanjaysinh Vijaysinh MahidaBJPGains
MahuvaSouthMohanbhai Dhanjibhai DhodiyaBJPHolds
MahuvaSaurashtraGohil Shivabhai JerambhaiBJPHolds
MajuraSouthHarsh Ramesh SanghviBJPHolds
ManavadarSaurashtraARVINDBHAI JINABHAI LADANICongHolds
MandviSaurashtraAniruddha Bhailal DaveBJPHolds
MandviSouthKunvarjibhai Narsinhbhai HalpatiBJPGains
MangrolSouthGanpatsinh Vestabhai VasavaBJPHolds
MangrolSaurashtraKargatiya Bhagvanjibhai LakhabhaiBJPGains
ManinagarNorthAmul BhattBJPHolds
ManjalpurCentralYogeshbhai Narandas PatelBJPHolds
MansaNorthJayantibhai Somabhai Patel (JS Patel)BJPGains
MatarCentralKalpeshbhai Ashabhai ParmarBJPHolds
MehmedabadCentralArjunsinh Udesinh ChauhanBJPHolds
MehsanaNorthPatel Mukeshkumar DBJPHolds
ModasaNorthBhikhusinhji Chatursinhji ParmarBJPGains
MorbiSaurashtraKantilal AmrutiyaBJPGains
Morva HadafCentralSuthar Nimishaben ManharsinhBJPGains
NadiadCentralDesai Pankajbhai Vinubhai (Gotiyo)BJPHolds
NandodCentralDr Darshna Chandubhai Deshmukh(Vasava)BJPGains
NaranpuraNorthJitendrakumar Ramanlal Patel (Jitu Bhagat)BJPHolds
NarodaNorthPayal KukraniBJPHolds
NavsariSouthDesai Rakesh GunvantbhaiBJPHolds
NikolNorthJagdish VishwakarmaBJPHolds
NizarSouthDrJayrambhai Chemabhai GamitBJPGains
OlpadSouthMukeshbhai Zinabhai PatelBJPHolds
PadraCentralChaitanyasinh Pratapsinh ZalaBJPGains
PalanpurNorthAniket Girishbhai ThakerBJPGains
PalitanaSaurashtraBhikhabhai Ravajibhai BaraiyaBJPHolds
PardiSouthKanubhai Mohanlal DesaiBJPHolds
PatanNorthKiritkumar Chimanlal PatelCongHolds
PetladCentralKamleshbhai Rameshbhai Patel (Master)BJPGains
PorbandarSaurashtraArjun ModhwadiaCongGains
PrantijNorthGajendrasinh Udesinh ParmarBJPHolds
RadhanpurNorthLavingji Muljiji SolankiBJPGains
Rajkot EastSaurashtraUday KangadBJPHolds
Rajkot RuralSaurashtraBhanuben Manoharbhai BabariyaBJPHolds
Rajkot SouthSaurashtraRameshbhai Virjibhai TilalaBJPHolds
Rajkot WestSaurashtraDarshita ShahBJPHolds
RajulaSaurashtraHirabhai Odhavjibhai SolankiBJPGains
RaopuraCentralBalkrushna Khanderao Shukla (Balu Shukla)BJPHolds
RaparSaurashtraVirendrasinh Bahadursinh JadejaBJPGains
SabarmatiNorthPatel Harshadbhai Ranchhodbhai (Harshad Patel)BJPHolds
SanandNorthKanubhai Karamshibhai PatelBJPHolds
SankhedaCentralAbhesinh Motibhai TadviBJPHolds
SantrampurCentralDr Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai DindorBJPHolds
SavarkundlaSaurashtraKaswala MaheshBJPGains
SavliCentralInamdar Ketanbhai MahendrabhaiBJPHolds
SayajigunjCentralKeyur Narayandas RokadiaBJPHolds
ShehraCentralAhir(Bharvad) Jethabhai GhelabhaiBJPHolds
SidhpurNorthBalvantsinh Chandansinh RajputBJPGains
SojitraCentralPatel Vipulkumar VinubhaiBJPGains
SomnathSaurashtraChudasama Vimalbhai KanabhaiCongHolds
Surat EastSouthArvind Shantilal RanaBJPHolds
Surat NorthSouthKantibhai Himmatbhai BalarBJPHolds
Surat WestSouthPurnesh ModiBJPHolds
TalajaSaurashtraGautambhai Gopabhai ChauhanBJPGains
TalalaSaurashtraBhagabhai Dhanabhai BaradBJPGains
TankaraSaurashtraDurlabhjibhai Harakhjibhai DethariyaBJPGains
Thakkarbapa NagarNorthKanchanben Vinubhai RadadiyaBJPHolds
TharadNorthShankarbhai Lagdhirbhai ChaudharyBJPHolds
ThasraCentralYogendrasinh Parmar (Bakabhai)BJPGains
UdhnaSouthManubhai M Patel (Fogwa)BJPHolds
UmbergaonSouthPatkar Ramanlal NanubhaiBJPHolds
UmrethCentralGovindbhai Raijibhai ParmarBJPHolds
UnaSaurashtraKalubhai Chanabhai RathodBJPGains
UnjhaNorthPatel Kiritkumar Keshavlal (K K Patel)BJPGains
VadgamNorthJignesh MevaniCongGains
Vadodara CityCentralManisha VakilBJPHolds
VaghodiaCentralDharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela (Bapu)INDGains
VagraCentralArunsinh Ajitsinh RanaBJPHolds
ValsadSouthBharatbhai Kikubhai PatelBJPHolds
VansdaSouthAnantkumar Hasmukhbhai PatelCongHolds
Varachha RoadSouthKishor Kanani (Kumar)BJPHolds
VatvaNorthBabusinh Sarabhai JadavBJPHolds
VavNorthThakor Geniben NagajiCongHolds
VejalpurNorthAmit ThakerBJPHolds
VijapurNorthDr C J ChavdaCongGains
ViramgamSaurashtraHardik PatelBJPGains
VisavadarSaurashtraBhupendrabhai Gandubhai BhayaniAAPGains
VisnagarNorthRushikesh Ganeshbhai PatelBJPHolds
VyaraSouthKokani Mohanbhai DhedabhaiBJPGains
WadhwanSaurashtraJagdishbhai Prabhubhai MakwanaBJPHolds
WankanerSaurashtraJitendra Kantilal SomaniBJPGains

