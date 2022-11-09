AAP's Raghav Chadha Plays On Deewar's Famous Dialogue In Swipe At BJP

AAP's Raghav Chadha campaigns in Gujarat ahead of the assembly election

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha took a swipe at the BJP today using a famous dialogue from the 1975 movie Deewar over alleged misuse of central agencies to harass opposition leaders.

Mr Chadha, campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, in Gujarat, said the rival BJP in the centre sends powerful investigative agencies after his party colleague and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "because they are scared of him".

"The BJP makes fun of us. They say they have everything. The BJP says, 'We have ED, CBI, police, TV channels, newspapers, money, but what do you have (tumhare pas kya hai)?'" Mr Chadha said in Hindi at a rally.

"I'd like to tell them, we have Arvind Kejriwal (humare pas Arvind Kejriwal hai)," the AAP leader said. "He (Mr Kejriwal) has the blessings of Lord Krishna and the people of Gujarat," Mr Chadha said, drawing a loud applause.

The AAP is looking to give a tough fight in the December election in Gujarat - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state - which has been under the BJP's rule for over two decades. The BJP says it is confident it faces no threat.

Mr Kejriwal's party has been accusing the centre of using the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, or ED, to go after AAP leaders in order to discourage them from running a big campaign in Gujarat.

The AAP's two top leaders are tied up in cases while the party is campaigning in Gujarat. Delhi minister Satyendar Jain is in jail in a money laundering case and Mr Kejriwal's Deputy Manish Sisodia faces a CBI probe linked to alleged wrongdoing in framing a new liquor policy.

In the last Gujarat assembly election, the BJP won 99 seats and its main rival Congress took 77 seats.

Currently, the BJP's strength in the 182-member assembly is 112 after several MLAs from the Congress defected to it.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5; counting is on December 8.