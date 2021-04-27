Gujarat Covid Update: Night Curfew In 9 More Cities, New Guidelines Here

New Covid guidelines in Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held high level meeting

The Gujarat government has decided to impose new guidelines to check the spread of COVID-19 infections. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the decision during a high-level meeting on Tuesday. This after taking into consideration the central government's latest guidelines to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Night curfew has been extended in nine more cities and new restrictions have been imposed. Restaurants, swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping complexes and water parks will be closed till May 5. Gujarat has recorded 14,340 new Covid infections.

Gujarat: New Covid guidelines you need to know