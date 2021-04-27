Gujarat Covid Update: Night Curfew In 9 More Cities, New Guidelines Here

The Gujarat government has decided to impose new guidelines to check the spread of COVID-19 infections. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the decision during a high-level meeting on Tuesday. This after taking into consideration the central government's latest guidelines to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Night curfew has been extended in nine more cities and new restrictions have been imposed. Restaurants, swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping complexes and water parks will be closed till May 5. Gujarat has recorded 14,340 new Covid infections.
Gujarat: New Covid guidelines you need to know
- Night curfew in nine more places including Himmatnagar, Navsari, Veraval, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhotaudepur and Palanpur from April 28.
- Night curfew is already in place from 8 PM to 6 AM. since April 7, in 20 cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara.
- Essential services will continue to function in these cities and factories will also remain open.
- Restaurants, swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping complexes and water parks will remain shut in 29 cities till May 5
- Beauty parlours, gardens, salons, gyms, auditoriums and malls would remain shut
- All APMCs (agriculture produce market committees),across Gujarat will also remain closed
- Only markets selling vegetables and fruits in bulk will be allowed to function
- All religious places will be shut and only 20 people will be allowed at a funeral
- A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed at wedding functions
- Public transport across the state would function with 50 per cent capacity