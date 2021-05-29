DJ, 4 Others Arrested For Violating Gujarat Night Curfew (Representational)

A disc jockey and four others were arrested for allegedly flouting coronavirus-induced night curfew in Vadodara in Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

A patrolling team of Fatehgunj police found them dancing to loud music past midnight at a marriage function organised near Fulwadi crossroad here, an official said.

"They were not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. Based on a complaint filed at Fatehgunj police station on Saturday, DJ Johnny Mcwan, Faizal Pathan, Mohammad Pathan, Ibrahim Rathod and Zakir Rathod were arrested," he said.

They were charged under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and section 269 (act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the IPC, and provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act, the Fatehgunj police station official

