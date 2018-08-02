Gujarat Convent School Punishes Girls For Applying Henna, Then Apologises

Angry parents confronted the school administration over this "diktat".

In Gujarat's Queen of Angel's Convent School in Bharuch, girl students were barred from entering the classrooms for applying mehendi or henna on their hands. Angry parents confronted the school administration over this "diktat" and some local Hindu outfits also protested against the school, which is run by a Christian trust.

The school administration, however, maintained that this rule was followed since the beginning and they did not suspend any student over this rule. It also said that such incident will not be repeated.

Advertisement

"This type of incident will not be repeated. We celebrate all festivals. We don't discriminate students on the basis of their religion. This rule has been followed in our school from the beginning. We haven't suspended anyone," said Sister Shila from the school administration.

The school administration has apologised for the incident.

Earlier in 2015, a private school in Hyderabad had punished six girl students for wearing mehendi to school during Dussehra holidays. The principle had reportedly thrown these girls out after the school had reopened.



(With Inputs From ANI)