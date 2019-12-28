Gujarat Congress Calls For Another 'Independence Movement' Against BJP

The country seems to be going backwards in BJP rule, Rajeev Satav said (File)

Congress leaders in Gujarat on Saturday compared the Modi government with the British rule and called for the need to launch a "second independence movement" to dislodge it from power.

They also called upon the need to work on transforming the country into the land that Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of.

The Gujarat unit of the Congress took out a "Save Constitution" flag march from Sabarmati Ashram to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Usmanpura in the city to mark the party's foundation day.

Thousands of workers took part in the march, where several leaders, including party's Gujarat in-charge Rajiv Satav, state unit chief Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, were present.

Addressing the workers before the march, Mr Satav said,

"Under the BJP government (at the Centre), which has been in power since the last six years, the country seems to be going backwards. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) does not respond to the questions on economic slowdown, unemployment, and farm distress, among others, affecting the people of the country."

"On our foundation day, we pledge to launch a fight for the second independence and work to once again make the country what Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) had dreamt of," he said.

Mr Satav said the Congress government fulfilled its pledge of farm loan waiver after coming to power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"Even in Maharashtra, where the BJP could not keep together its political ally Shiv Sena, we waived Rs 2 lakh loan of farmers," he said.

Mr Satav also accused PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of spreading lies.

"When it comes to spreading lies, the PM and the Home Minister cannot be challenged. Let us pledge to save the country from those spreading lies," he added.

Mr Chavda alleged that the government was misusing constitutional bodies, dividing the country in the name of democracy and trampling upon the constitutional rights of the people.