Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Says Narad Muni Was Like Google He said Narad Muni used to deliver news to Balram during the Mahabharata period and also to others at various points of time.

96 Shares EMAIL PRINT Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was speaking at an event to celebrate Devrishi Narad Jayanti (File) Ahmedabad: After Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, this time it was his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani who equated Narada Muni, the messenger of gods in Hindu mythology, with internet giant Google.



"Narad Muni was a man who had information about everything happening in the whole world. This is relevant in today's time. Collecting information was his dharma (religion) for betterment of the humankind, and it is very much required.



"Just like Narad Muni, Google is the source of information," he said at an event organised by RSS-affiliated Vishwa Samvad Kendra to celebrate Devrishi Narad Jayanti.



He said Narad Muni used to deliver news to Balram (brother of Lord Krishna) during the Mahabharata period and also to others at various points of time.



"However, Narad Muni never did anything that could harm humanity, which is why we consider him as a sage. A sage is a person who thinks positive about humankind and inspires the people," he said.



Before this, Union Minister of State for Human Resources Development Satyapal Singh had claimed in February that Indian mantras had 'codified' the laws of motion long before they were propounded by Newton.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently asked BJP MPs and MLAs to steer clear of making controversial statements and providing "masala" to the media.



