Gujarat Changes Budget Presentation Date Over Donald Trump's Visit

Donald Trump will travel to Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25

In view of the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump to Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced that it was rescheduling tabling of the Budget 2020-21 in the Legislative Assembly to February 26.

As per the previous schedule, the budget was scheduled to be tabled in the House on February 24.

The Trump administration earlier Tuesday confirmed that the US President will travel to Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25 as part of his maiden official visit to India.

"Gujarat deputy chief minister and finance minister Nitin Patel will present the budget in the state assembly on February 26," said Gujarat Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

Meanwhile, Gujarat government officials are tight-lipped on the possible itinerary of the US President during the Ahmedabad visit.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had recently said in Delhi that Trump will visit the Sabarmati River Front during his visit to India.

