'Make Iran Great Again': Trump Signs Hat As US Vows To Save Iran Protesters

Iran has been gripped by widespread unrest after protests erupted in Tehran on December 28 and quickly spread to several other cities. The demonstrations began with shopkeepers striking against soaring prices and prolonged economic stagnation but soon escalated into broader anti-government protests.

At least 27 people have been killed in clashes with security forces, including five minors, according to Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights.

Amid the unrest, US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Tehran. In a post on Truth Social, he said that if Iran "violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue". Trump did not clarify what form such intervention might take or announce any immediate military or economic steps, though the US continues to maintain significant military assets in the region.

Responding to Trump's remarks, in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and members of the Security Council, Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, urged them to "unequivocally and firmly condemn" Trump's "reckless and provocative statements", calling them a "serious violation" of the UN Charter and international law.

Tensions were further inflamed after a photo of Trump holding a "Make Iran Great Again" hat alongside Senator Lindsey Graham began circulating widely. The image sparked fresh debate in Washington over US foreign policy, with Democrats describing the message as an extremely dangerous provocation.

The photo was taken late Sunday as Trump and Graham travelled aboard Air Force One from Florida to Washington. Earlier, Graham had argued for the overthrow of Iran's government in an interview in which the same hat appeared.

Trump's comments came as part of broader remarks linking instability in multiple regions to US national security. During exchanges on Air Force One, he repeatedly portrayed unrest, drug trafficking and authoritarian violence as interconnected threats requiring decisive action.

In June, the US joined Israel in striking Iran, bombing three of its main nuclear sites. Iran retaliated by launching missiles at a US airbase in Doha, causing damage but no casualties. A ceasefire was reached shortly afterwards.

However, Trump has since threatened renewed conflict if Iran attempts to rebuild its nuclear programme or missile capabilities. "Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we're going to have to knock them down," he said. "We'll knock them down. We'll knock the hell out of them."

The recent US operation in Venezuela has also fuelled speculation that Iran could be Trump's next target.

