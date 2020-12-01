Gujarat Caps Covid RT-PCR Tests At Rs 800 In Labs; Rs 1,100 At Home

The new RT-PCR test prices will be implemented from today in Gujarat (Representational)

Gujarat today capped the price of COVID-19 RT-PCR tests at Rs 800, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel said.

"The government has reduced the price of RT-PCR to Rs 800. If the patient wants doctors to come home and do the test, then it will cost them Rs 1,100. This will be implemented from today," Mr Patel informed.

Till now, the state's private labs have been charging Rs 1,500- Rs 2,000 for RT-PCR tests.

On Sunday and Monday, the state administration had closed down markets in Vadodara that saw large gatherings in order to disperse the crowd amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 14,790 active COVID-19 cases after it added 1,502 new infections with 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare department said.

