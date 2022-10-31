Gujarat Bridge Collapse Updates: High-Powered Committee To Probe Incident, Says Minister

About 19 people have been rescued and admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

At least 132 people have died in Gujarat after a British-era bridge collapsed just a week after renovation. The suspension bridge -- 200 km from Ahmedabad -- collapsed at 6.42on Sunday when around 500 people had congregated on it to perform some rituals in connection with the Chhath puja.

About 19 people have been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said, adding that the rescue work is being carried out using boats.

Eyewitnesses say there were several women and children on the nearly 150-year-old bridge when cables supporting it snapped, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.

Here are the updates on Gujarat cable bridge collapse:

Oct 31, 2022 08:30 (IST) 5 Facts About Old Bridge In Gujarat That Collapsed

Oct 31, 2022 08:05 (IST) #BREAKING | 132 deaths have been reported so far: Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on #MorbiBridgeCollapsepic.twitter.com/5zYGeRIcN6 - NDTV (@ndtv) October 31, 2022

Oct 31, 2022 08:03 (IST) High-Powered Committee To Probe Gujarat Bridge Collapse Incident: Minister

